    West Virginia State Surgeon on COVID-19

    WV, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    West Virginia National Guard

    The West Virginia National Guards State Surgeon, COL Todd Fredrick, talks about the safety measures you should take regarding COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 12:54
    Health
    WV
    State Surgeon
    COVID-19
    Corona Virus

