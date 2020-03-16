The West Virginia National Guards State Surgeon, COL Todd Fredrick, talks about the safety measures you should take regarding COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 12:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743596
|VIRIN:
|200316-A-BS255-424
|Filename:
|DOD_107733990
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|WV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, West Virginia State Surgeon on COVID-19, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT