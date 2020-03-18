LTG Luckey message for the Troops during COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, provides guidance and warnings to soldiers during COVID-19.



Battle assemblies through the end of March are suspended. This gives commanders authority to take appropriate actions to ensure the health, safety and welfare of Soldiers, families and communities.



Check with your chain of command for the latest guidance on Battle Assembly schedules and training exercises and any rescheduled training.



We are not going to erode readiness, but we are going to protect this force to project readiness in the future.



Certain units may need to continue operations, but that will be decided on a case-by-case basis.



Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. It's absolutely essential you maintain your distance to combat the spread of this virus.