Joint Base Charleston leadership communicates COVID-19 updates to the community 03/16/2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 12:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743590
|VIRIN:
|200316-F-SU156-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107733932
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint Base Charleston Town Hall 03/13/2020, by SrA Joshua Maund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT