Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAFE-AFAFRICA: Always Mission Ready

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, GERMANY

    03.19.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Roidan Carlson  

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    No matter what the circumstances, U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa is always mission ready.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 11:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743584
    VIRIN: 200319-F-QP609-001
    Filename: DOD_107733857
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA: Always Mission Ready, by MSgt Roidan Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Africa
    USAFE
    Europe
    Mission
    Ready
    Always
    AFAFRICA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT