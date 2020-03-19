Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dorm Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jack Gardner 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Dorm Leader, Technical Sergeant Hollopeter, provides an update on the steps they are taking to ensure Airmen in the dorms are safe, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 19, 2020. The dining facility is carry out only for card members and cleaning supplies are available in every dorm. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Jack Gardner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 12:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743582
    VIRIN: 200319-F-VC691-1001
    Filename: DOD_107733823
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dorm Update, by A1C Jack Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    88th ABW
    USAF
    corona
    WPAFB
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT