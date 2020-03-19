Airman Dorm Leader, Technical Sergeant Hollopeter, provides an update on the steps they are taking to ensure Airmen in the dorms are safe, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 19, 2020. The dining facility is carry out only for card members and cleaning supplies are available in every dorm. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Jack Gardner)
This work, Dorm Update, by A1C Jack Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
