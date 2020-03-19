Dorm Update

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airman Dorm Leader, Technical Sergeant Hollopeter, provides an update on the steps they are taking to ensure Airmen in the dorms are safe, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 19, 2020. The dining facility is carry out only for card members and cleaning supplies are available in every dorm. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Jack Gardner)