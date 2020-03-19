I am a Pro Gamer

Sgt. Kalyntae Williams shares about his experience as a Pro Gamer.
The United States Army eSports Team is a competition team of the U.S. Army. Its members are drawn from the Regular Army and Army Reserves.
This team will be part of the Marketing and Engagement Brigade based at Fort Knox. They will operate much like the Golden Knights and the Army Marksmanship Unit to create awareness about the Army and the opportunities it provides.
This team will represent the Army in competitions and events across the nation.
Soldiers have expressed a strong desire to represent the Army in competitive gaming. They have shown Army leaders how gaming can help us connect to young people and show them a side of Soldiers they may not expect. This initiative will help make our Soldiers more visible and relatable to today's youth.
