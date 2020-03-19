Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The USS Tempest

    ARABIAN GULF

    03.19.2020

    Video by Pfc. Christopher Cameron 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200319-A-DZ781-001 ARABIAN GULF (March 19, 2020) The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) provides security for Military Sealift Command ships. Tempest is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Chris Cameron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 09:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743566
    VIRIN: 200319-A-DZ781-001
    Filename: DOD_107733479
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The USS Tempest, by PFC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Saudi Arabia
    NAVCENT
    U.S. Navy
    Army
    5th FLEET
    2020
    C5F

