200319-A-DZ781-001 ARABIAN GULF (March 19, 2020) The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) provides security for Military Sealift Command ships. Tempest is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Chris Cameron)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 09:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743566
|VIRIN:
|200319-A-DZ781-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107733479
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The USS Tempest, by PFC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT