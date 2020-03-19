Health Minute - Sleep Awareness - March 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



March Army Medicine Be As Healthy As You Can Be Health Minute. We are celebrating National Sleep Awareness as an opportunity to highlight the vital importance of sleep for health, performance and well-being. To maintain a mental edge you need 7-8 hours of quality sleep per night.