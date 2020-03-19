Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Health Minute - Sleep Awareness - March 2020

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Stephanie Abdullah 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    March Army Medicine Be As Healthy As You Can Be Health Minute. We are celebrating National Sleep Awareness as an opportunity to highlight the vital importance of sleep for health, performance and well-being. To maintain a mental edge you need 7-8 hours of quality sleep per night.

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 08:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743563
    VIRIN: 200319-A-JX987-382
    Filename: DOD_107733418
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Health Minute - Sleep Awareness - March 2020, by SFC Stephanie Abdullah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sleep
    US Army
    MEDCOM
    OTSG
    weeklyvideos

