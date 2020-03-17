Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Germersheim Central Distribution Center Spotlight without Graphics

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RP, GERMANY

    03.17.2020

    Video by Pfc. Froylan Grimaldo 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    Douglas Nomura, the Distribution Facilities Manager for the Central Distribution Center, and Darryl Smith, the Inbound Section Chief, discusses how they are more than ready to deliver supplies to Military families at the Central Distribution Center at Germersheim, Germany. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Froylan Grimaldo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 11:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743561
    VIRIN: 200319-A-FG243-287
    Filename: DOD_107733414
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Germersheim Central Distribution Center Spotlight without Graphics, by PFC Froylan Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    DECA
    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT