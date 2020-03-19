Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Keeps Beat Going Playing Drum (CLEAN)

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    03.19.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Praxedis Pineda 

    AFN Bavaria

    Sgt. Tony Camacho Ortiz uses drumming to decompress and improve his effectiveness at work.

    Your military is an all-volunteer force that serves to protect our security and way of life, but service members are more than a fighting force. They are leaders, humanitarians and your fellow Americans.

    Get to know more about the men and women who serve — who they are, what they do and why they do it.

