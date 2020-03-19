Solider Keeps Beat Going Playing Drums

Sgt. Tony Camacho Ortiz uses drumming to decompress and improve his effectiveness at work.
Your military is an all-volunteer force that serves to protect our security and way of life, but service members are more than a fighting force. They are leaders, humanitarians and your fellow Americans.
Get to know more about the men and women who serve — who they are, what they do and why they do it.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 08:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743557
|VIRIN:
|200319-A-UK617-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107733360
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
