Air Force Assistance Fund: taking care of our own

Before CMSgt Ernesto Rendon was our 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief, he was a First Sergeant. He shared with us some of his experiences with the Air Force Assistance Fund, and how your donations go directly back to our Airmen.



The 2020 campaign will run from March 2nd to April 10th. Reach out to Ramstein Airman & Family Readiness to find out how to donate today!