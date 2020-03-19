Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Assistance Fund: taking care of our own

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.19.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Before CMSgt Ernesto Rendon was our 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief, he was a First Sergeant. He shared with us some of his experiences with the Air Force Assistance Fund, and how your donations go directly back to our Airmen.

    The 2020 campaign will run from March 2nd to April 10th. Reach out to Ramstein Airman & Family Readiness to find out how to donate today!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 07:53
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 743550
    VIRIN: 200319-F-RR403-457
    Filename: DOD_107733303
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Assistance Fund: taking care of our own, by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air force assistance fund
    AFAF
    air force aid society
    AFAS

