USS Germantown (LSD 42) launches a rolling airframe missile during training

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 19, 2020) Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) launches a rolling airframe missile during a training evolution. Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Toni Burton)
|03.19.2020
|03.19.2020 06:31
|B-Roll
|743548
|200319-N-QD718-5005
|DOD_107733276
|00:00:44
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|10
|4
|4
|0
