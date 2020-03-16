Royal Thai Army Soldiers conduct a live-fire exercise March 16, 2020, at Pho Lym Yai, Kingdom of Thailand, as part of the Hanuman Guardian exercise. The relationship between the United States and the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of the U.S.’s most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of both countries to the long-standing U.S./Thai alliance. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 05:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743547
|VIRIN:
|200316-A-UH335-0101
|Filename:
|DOD_107733202
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|PHO LYM YAI, TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HG20 Thai CO Live-Fire b-roll, by SPC Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT