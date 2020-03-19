Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman athlete leads on and off the field

    QATAR

    03.19.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Shay Stuart 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Captain Alyson Gleason shares her journey from all-American athlete to U.S. Space Operations officer at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar on March 19, 2020. Captain Gleason has played for Stanford University and the All Armed Forces Soccer team.

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 05:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743545
    VIRIN: 200319-F-VM078-1001
    Filename: DOD_107733199
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: QA
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    Al Udeid
    shay stuart
    Team AUAB
    Airman athlete leads on and off the field
    Captain Gleason

