    34th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron forward deploys

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.16.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson  

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 34th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron demonstrates the Rapid Unit Dynamic Employment (RUDE), a concept for the 5th generation F-35 Lighting II enterprise, by forward deploying a small team of aircraft, maintenance, and pilots from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. They are testing the logistical constraints with the F35 Lighting II's Anatomic Logistic Information System (ALIS) to be able to deliver parts in an austere location to provide sustained combat operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2020
    This work, 34th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron forward deploys, by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

