34th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron forward deploys

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743544" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 34th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron demonstrates the Rapid Unit Dynamic Employment (RUDE), a concept for the 5th generation F-35 Lighting II enterprise, by forward deploying a small team of aircraft, maintenance, and pilots from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. They are testing the logistical constraints with the F35 Lighting II's Anatomic Logistic Information System (ALIS) to be able to deliver parts in an austere location to provide sustained combat operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)