    RAF Mildenhall Refueling Flight Social Media Video

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Winn 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker form RAF Mildenhall refueled F-15C Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing over Keflavik, Iceland as part of the Bomber Task Force 20-02 mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 05:07
    Category:
    Video ID: 743541
    VIRIN: 200319-F-DS605-001
    Filename: DOD_107733161
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall Refueling Flight Social Media Video, by A1C Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    KC-135
    RAF Mildenhall
    48th Fighter Wing
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    F-15C Eagle
    Statotanker
    BTF 20-02

