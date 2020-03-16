RAF Mildenhall Refueling Flight Social Media Video

A KC-135 Stratotanker form RAF Mildenhall refueled F-15C Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing over Keflavik, Iceland as part of the Bomber Task Force 20-02 mission.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 05:07
|Category:
|Video ID:
|743541
|VIRIN:
|200319-F-DS605-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107733161
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
