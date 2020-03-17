USAMMC-K provides vital support to US Forces Korea in fight against COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center Korea is the primary medical supply warehouse and distribution site for U.S. Forces in the Republic of Korea. Along with medical supplies USAMMC-K also provides medical equipment maintenance and optical fabrication services.



USAMMC-K has been a vital player in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 on installations across the peninsula.