The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center Korea is the primary medical supply warehouse and distribution site for U.S. Forces in the Republic of Korea. Along with medical supplies USAMMC-K also provides medical equipment maintenance and optical fabrication services.
USAMMC-K has been a vital player in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 on installations across the peninsula.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 04:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743538
|VIRIN:
|200317-A-JI701-926
|Filename:
|DOD_107733142
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|WAEGWAN, CAMP CARROLL, 27, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAMMC-K provides vital support to US Forces Korea in fight against COVID-19, by Kevin Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT