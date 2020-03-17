Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMMC-K provides vital support to US Forces Korea in fight against COVID-19

    WAEGWAN, CAMP CARROLL, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2020

    Video by Kevin Bell 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center Korea is the primary medical supply warehouse and distribution site for U.S. Forces in the Republic of Korea. Along with medical supplies USAMMC-K also provides medical equipment maintenance and optical fabrication services.

    USAMMC-K has been a vital player in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 on installations across the peninsula.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 04:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743538
    VIRIN: 200317-A-JI701-926
    Filename: DOD_107733142
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: WAEGWAN, CAMP CARROLL, 27, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMMC-K provides vital support to US Forces Korea in fight against COVID-19, by Kevin Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Carroll
    19th ESC
    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    Kevin P. Bell
    USAMMC-K
    COVID-19
    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center Korea

