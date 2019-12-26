Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RED HORSE

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.26.2019

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson  

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice, Director of the Air National Guard, speaks to deployed Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE) Airmen of the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing Dec. 26, 2019, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)

    Date Taken: 12.26.2019
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED HORSE, by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    concrete
    Dirt boyz
    civil engineers
    carpentry
    construction
    CE

