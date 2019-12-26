Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice, Director of the Air National Guard, speaks to deployed Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE) Airmen of the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing Dec. 26, 2019, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 03:53
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|743537
|VIRIN:
|191226-Z-UU033-101
|Filename:
|DOD_107733141
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RED HORSE, by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
