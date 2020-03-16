USS Germantown (LSD 42) amphibious operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





PHILIPPINE SEA (March 16, 2020) Sailors launch Landing Craft, Utility 1633 and 1666 assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, from the well deck of Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Toni Burton)