    Members of USAG Daegu Do Their Part

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2020

    Video by Spc. Hayden Hallman 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    Community members of USAG Daegu show how they do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hayden Hallman and Pfc. Wesley Akers)


    Music from: www.bedsounds.com

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 00:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743525
    VIRIN: 200309-A-NY675-1001
    Filename: DOD_107732993
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: DAEGU, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of USAG Daegu Do Their Part, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ROK
    US Army
    Army
    Army Material Command
    hqamc
    COVID-19
    COVID
    target_news_asiapacific

