Community members of USAG Daegu show how they do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hayden Hallman and Pfc. Wesley Akers)
Music from: www.bedsounds.com
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 00:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743525
|VIRIN:
|200309-A-NY675-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107732993
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Members of USAG Daegu Do Their Part, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT