    Washing your hands

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.19.2020

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    To protect yourself from COVID-19, it is important to wash your hands with soap and water to remove germs and other bacteria.

    Text Narration:
    If your hands are dirty, it is important to wash them with soap and water to remove germs and other bacteria.

    Text Narration:
    The most effective method is to scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Make sure to clean under your fingernails.

    Bar, liquid or foam soap are all acceptable. Antibacterial soap is not required, but recommended.

    Text Narration: If you do not have soap, you can rub your hands together under water and air dry them or wipe them off with a clean towel.

    Text Narration: If you do not have ready access to soap and water, you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

    Text Narration: Protect yourself and others by washing your hands with soap and water.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Category: PSA
