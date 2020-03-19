To protect yourself from COVID-19, it is important to wash your hands with soap and water to remove germs and other bacteria.
Text Narration:
If your hands are dirty, it is important to wash them with soap and water to remove germs and other bacteria.
Text Narration:
The most effective method is to scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Make sure to clean under your fingernails.
Bar, liquid or foam soap are all acceptable. Antibacterial soap is not required, but recommended.
Text Narration: If you do not have soap, you can rub your hands together under water and air dry them or wipe them off with a clean towel.
Text Narration: If you do not have ready access to soap and water, you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
Text Narration: Protect yourself and others by washing your hands with soap and water.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 21:47
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743518
|VIRIN:
|160315-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107732911
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Washing your hands, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT