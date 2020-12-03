B-Roll of an ESC clean team and interview of Maj. Lance Spielmann, commander of the 154th Medical Detachment, explaining the purpose of a clean team and important measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 21:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743517
|VIRIN:
|200312-A-NY675-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107732899
|Length:
|00:05:39
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Clean Teams: How USAG- Daegu Responds to COVID-19, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
