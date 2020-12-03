The Commissary on USAG Daegu cleans throughout the day in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 20:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743516
|VIRIN:
|200312-A-NY675-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107732893
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Commissary Clean Team: USAG Daegu Commissary Cleans Daily, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
