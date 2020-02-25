Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Eagle 2020 conducts multi-agency search and extraction, decontamination and medical triage event

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2020

    Video by 2nd Lt. Balinda Dresel 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs

    Members of multiple different civilian, U.S. military and foreign military components participated in a cold-weather search and extraction training mission as part of exercise Arctic Eagle 2020 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 23 - 25. During the mission, multiple teams were sent out to assess damage in a helicopter crash scenario, safely search and extract throughout the site, complete decontamination, and medical triage. Run time 2:27. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Balinda O’Neal Dresel)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 19:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743514
    VIRIN: 200225-Z-CA180-1003
    Filename: DOD_107732853
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Eagle 2020 conducts multi-agency search and extraction, decontamination and medical triage event, by 2LT Balinda Dresel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    decontamination
    FEMA
    CERFP
    Alaska National Guard
    search and extraction
    176th Wing
    medical triage
    168th Wing
    CBRIF
    ArcticEagle20
    Fairbanks Paws

