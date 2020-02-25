Members of multiple different civilian, U.S. military and foreign military components participated in a cold-weather search and extraction training mission as part of exercise Arctic Eagle 2020 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 23 - 25. During the mission, multiple teams were sent out to assess damage in a helicopter crash scenario, safely search and extract throughout the site, complete decontamination, and medical triage. Run time 2:27. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Balinda O’Neal Dresel)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 19:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743514
|VIRIN:
|200225-Z-CA180-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_107732853
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arctic Eagle 2020 conducts multi-agency search and extraction, decontamination and medical triage event, by 2LT Balinda Dresel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT