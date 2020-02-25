Arctic Eagle 2020 conducts multi-agency search and extraction, decontamination and medical triage event

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of multiple different civilian, U.S. military and foreign military components participated in a cold-weather search and extraction training mission as part of exercise Arctic Eagle 2020 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 23 - 25. During the mission, multiple teams were sent out to assess damage in a helicopter crash scenario, safely search and extract throughout the site, complete decontamination, and medical triage. Run time 2:27. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Balinda O’Neal Dresel)