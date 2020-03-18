Col. William C. Bentley lll addresses Marine Corps Base Quantico about the importance of treating each other with professionalism, patience and understanding. A big thanks goes out to those who keep the base running and provide much needed programs, services and necessities
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 19:15
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|743509
|VIRIN:
|200318-M-MI724-241
|Filename:
|DOD_107732843
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CO's Minute - March 2020, by Sgt Kristiana Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT