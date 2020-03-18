Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CO's Minute - March 2020

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Kristiana Montanez 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Col. William C. Bentley lll addresses Marine Corps Base Quantico about the importance of treating each other with professionalism, patience and understanding. A big thanks goes out to those who keep the base running and provide much needed programs, services and necessities

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 19:15
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 743509
    VIRIN: 200318-M-MI724-241
    Filename: DOD_107732843
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CO's Minute - March 2020, by Sgt Kristiana Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    community
    Marines
    Quantico

