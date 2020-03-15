B-Roll used for the 301st Fighter Wing Safety Mission Video. Footage shows Tech. Sgt. Erin Bernik conducting her duties as a safety technician.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 18:28
|Category:
|Video ID:
|743507
|VIRIN:
|200315-F-OW851-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107732790
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll Stringer-Safety, by TSgt Charles Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
