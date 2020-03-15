Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Stringer-Safety

    NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Taylor 

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    B-Roll used for the 301st Fighter Wing Safety Mission Video. Footage shows Tech. Sgt. Erin Bernik conducting her duties as a safety technician.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 18:28
    Category:
    Video ID: 743507
    VIRIN: 200315-F-OW851-001
    Filename: DOD_107732790
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Stringer-Safety, by TSgt Charles Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

