video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743506" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Message to the Force: From the adjutant general for Oklahoma:





Hello, everyone.



I thought it was important that you hear from me as the adjutant general for Oklahoma.



This is an unprecedented time in our nation’s history. one of the critical things I want to say to you and one of the things I want to impress upon you is you have to take care of yourself and your family.



What is critical as an Airman, or a Soldier, or a civilian employee of the Oklahoma Military Department, is that you adhere to the safety precautions we have in place that we’ve all talked about: wash your hands frequently, social distancing, avoid crowds.



Simply put, if you’re out of the game, you can’t help us on the field. If you’re on the sideline, you can’t help the team. Take care of yourself and your family first.



As a member of the National Guard, you may be wondering what we are doing as an organization. We have canceled all operations at the Thunderbird Challenge program for the next three weeks. We have canceled or postponed April drill. We are contemplating or postponing or cancelling May drill—we’ll let you know on that very quickly.



We are encouraging telework for members of our organization who are able to do that. We are strongly encouraging if you are ill or you feel the effects of this virus, to not come to work and spread this illness to others. And if you’re a traditional member of the National Guard, I highly encourage you as well to stay home if you’re feeling ill and telework if possible.



When it comes to trusting information, your best source of information from the Oklahoma National Guard is your Oklahoma National Guard chain of command. Social media is useful, but it’s not always accurate and we are all keenly aware of that.



Trust your chain of command when you need accurate information. You can also follow the Oklahoma National Guard accounts on Twitter and Facebook for good information we have. We will update that as quickly as we can so you have the information that we have.



One other thing, everyone please stay positive. We can get through this and we can get through this together. I know we’ve never faced anything like this. We’ve been in combat, we’ve responded to floods and hurricanes and all the other types of disasters that affect our country and our state. But this is something new, and I understand it’s frightening.



Please, stay positive. Together, the Guard will always do what the Guard does. We will rise to the occasion. We will protect our families, our community and the state of Oklahoma.



I wish you all the best. God bless you.





Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson

Adjutant General for Oklahoma