Maryland Army National Guard unit operates and maintains Unmanned Aircraft Systems

B-Roll footage of Soldiers with the Maryland Army National Guard’s D Company, 278th Brigade Engineer Battalion training on the V2 Shadow, an Unmanned Aircraft System used in the warfight and at home supporting first responders and civilian officials during natural disasters or emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Erich B. Smith)