B-Roll footage of Soldiers with the Maryland Army National Guard’s D Company, 278th Brigade Engineer Battalion training on the V2 Shadow, an Unmanned Aircraft System used in the warfight and at home supporting first responders and civilian officials during natural disasters or emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Erich B. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 18:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743502
|VIRIN:
|200218-Z-NB148-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107732743
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maryland Army National Guard unit operates and maintains Unmanned Aircraft Systems, by TSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
