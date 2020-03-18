Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside AFIMSC Vol. 3 Ep. 10

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Video by Michael Briggs, Shannon Carabajal and James Truitt

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    In this episode of Inside AFIMSC,

    - AFIMSC responds to the global coronavirus pandemic, 
    - AFIMSC cancels 2020 I-WEPTAC, and
    - The Air Force remains committed to supporting benefits of Tenant Bill of Rights.

    All this and more, in this episode of Inside AFIMSC!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 17:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 743501
    VIRIN: 200318-F-VX895-0001
    Filename: DOD_107732742
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside AFIMSC Vol. 3 Ep. 10, by Michael Briggs, Shannon Carabajal and James Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pandemic
    CDC
    privatized housing
    FS
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center
    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    LR
    I-WEPTAC
    Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference
    Inside AFIMSC
    Tenant Bill of Rights
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    AWN
    flatten the curve
    Military Housing Privatization Initiative Tenant Bill of Rights

