    Camp Pendleton commissary changes in response to coronavirus

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Anthony Alvarez and Cpl. Stephen Beard

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    The commissaries on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, have take several steps in response to the coronavirus to ensure customers can buy the goods they need, March 18, 2020. Due to high demand, the commissary is enforcing product limits and paper and cleaning products, and has instituted 100 percent ID checks at the entrance. The commissaries have also eliminated "early bird" shopping hours to allow for more time to clean and restock. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 17:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743499
    VIRIN: 200318-M-CA666-1785
    Filename: DOD_107732719
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton commissary changes in response to coronavirus, by LCpl Anthony Alvarez and Cpl Stephen Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    MCI-West
    Supporting the Warfighter
    Base Commissary
    Stewardship to the Surrounding Community

