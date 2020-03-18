Camp Pendleton commissary changes in response to coronavirus

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743499" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The commissaries on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, have take several steps in response to the coronavirus to ensure customers can buy the goods they need, March 18, 2020. Due to high demand, the commissary is enforcing product limits and paper and cleaning products, and has instituted 100 percent ID checks at the entrance. The commissaries have also eliminated "early bird" shopping hours to allow for more time to clean and restock. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)