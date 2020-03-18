The commissaries on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, have take several steps in response to the coronavirus to ensure customers can buy the goods they need, March 18, 2020. Due to high demand, the commissary is enforcing product limits and paper and cleaning products, and has instituted 100 percent ID checks at the entrance. The commissaries have also eliminated "early bird" shopping hours to allow for more time to clean and restock. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)
Date Taken:
|03.18.2020
Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 17:09
Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743499
|VIRIN:
|200318-M-CA666-1785
|Filename:
|DOD_107732719
|Length:
|00:00:46
Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Pendleton commissary changes in response to coronavirus, by LCpl Anthony Alvarez and Cpl Stephen Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
