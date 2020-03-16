A meeting was held at West Memorial Hospital in Broward County on the evening of March 16th, 2020. The meeting included senior officials of the Florida National Guard and various community agency representatives to discuss logistics of the FNG's upcoming drive-through testing area in support of the Florida Department of Health (DOH) COVID-19 response.
Included is a voice-over pulled from an interview with Col. Ricardo Roig, Commander of the Florida National Guard's 50th Regional Support Group.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 17:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|743497
|VIRIN:
|200316-Z-CV219-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107732716
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3-16-2020 Florida National Guard COVID-19 Community Coordination, by SGT Marc Morgenstern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
