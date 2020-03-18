DoDEA School Closing

For the first time in it's history DoD Education Activity is closing the doors to more that 60 schools across Europe as the pandemic COVID-19 sweeps across the world. Pfc David Cordova sits down with Director of DoDEA Europe Dr. Dell McMullen to find out more.
03.18.2020
03.18.2020
