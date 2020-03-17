Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT STEWART COVID-19 UPDATE

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Installation Senior leadership at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and Winn Army Community Hospital encourage community members to learn about the installation's COVID-19 threat response with the attached video.
    Community members are also invited to participate in a COVID-19 virtual town hall, 6-7 p.m. March 19 on the Fort Stewart Facebook page. #Stopthespread #winncares #ROTM

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 16:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743489
    VIRIN: 200317-A-TY372-044
    PIN: 31404
    Filename: DOD_107732679
    Length: 00:07:39
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
    Hometown: HINESVILLE, GA, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORT STEWART COVID-19 UPDATE, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ARMYMEDICINEDTV #winncares #COVID19 @MEDCOM FORT STEWART HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD 3RD INFANTRY DIVISION

