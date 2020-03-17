Installation Senior leadership at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and Winn Army Community Hospital encourage community members to learn about the installation's COVID-19 threat response with the attached video.
Community members are also invited to participate in a COVID-19 virtual town hall, 6-7 p.m. March 19 on the Fort Stewart Facebook page. #Stopthespread #winncares #ROTM
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 16:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743489
|VIRIN:
|200317-A-TY372-044
|PIN:
|31404
|Filename:
|DOD_107732679
|Length:
|00:07:39
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Hometown:
|HINESVILLE, GA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FORT STEWART COVID-19 UPDATE, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT