Tech. Sgt. Erin Bernik, 301st Fighter Wing Safety Technician, explains how safety ties into the mission of the wing during active duty and unit training assembly (UTA) weekends.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 15:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743483
|VIRIN:
|200315-F-OW851-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107732601
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 301 FW Safety Mission Video, by TSgt Charles Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT