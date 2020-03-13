Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    LAAFB Public Health Chief PSA for COVID-19

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Video by Walter Talens 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    USAF Capt. Alan Hintze, Public Health Element Chief, Space and Missile Systems Center, provides a Public Service Announcement regarding COVID-19 and how SMC is working with local government to protect the military and civilians that use Los Angeles Air Force Base.

    Featuring:
    Capt. Alan Hintze
    Public Health Element Chief

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 15:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743482
    VIRIN: 200313-F-GT718-001
    Filename: DOD_107732581
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US 
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAAFB Public Health Chief PSA for COVID-19, by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    safety
    public health
    corona
    los angeles county
    laafb
    COVID 19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT