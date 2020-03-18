Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 - Update from the 501 CSW Medical Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    03.18.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Winn 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    422d Medical Squadron Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Beth Hoettels, has a message with updated information on COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 13:45
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 743460
    VIRIN: 200318-F-DS605-001
    Filename: DOD_107732315
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 - Update from the 501 CSW Medical Team, by A1C Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    501st Combat Support Wing
    501CSW
    COVID-19
    423d Medical Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT