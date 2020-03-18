Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Top Air Force General Holds News Briefing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David L. Goldfein briefs the media on the Air Force’s role in the Defense Department’s COVID-19 efforts. The event is taking place at the Pentagon, March 18, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 12:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 743450
    Filename: DOD_107732259
    Length: 00:33:59
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Air Force General Holds News Briefing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Dgov
    #DODLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT