Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David L. Goldfein briefs the media on the Air Force’s role in the Defense Department’s COVID-19 efforts. The event is taking place at the Pentagon, March 18, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 12:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|743450
|Filename:
|DOD_107732259
|Length:
|00:33:59
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Top Air Force General Holds News Briefing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT