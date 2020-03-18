USAG Rheinland-Pfalz started a force protection measure March 18 to screen people accessing the installation for Coronavirus.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 12:09
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743447
|VIRIN:
|200318-D-SK857-328
|Filename:
|DOD_107732247
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAG RP adds force protection measure at gates, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT