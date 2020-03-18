Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG RP adds force protection measure at gates

    GERMANY

    03.18.2020

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz started a force protection measure March 18 to screen people accessing the installation for Coronavirus.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 12:09
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: DE
    health
    garrison
    military
    Army
    StrongEurope
    Rheinland Pfalz
    Coronavirus
    COVID

