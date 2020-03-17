Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tomb Sentinels continue mission

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Holmes 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    The sentinels who guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier are taking measures to protect against COVID-19. The TUS is guarded by sentinels for the past 83 years. Marking today the 30,209th day.

