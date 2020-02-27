Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Light Moment

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Video by Kimberly Wintrich 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division

    Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Padgett, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division CSM, spoke at an engagement in Mobile District. During his speech he highlighted a point in his life that changed him forever and it was all due to one woman, it was his Red Light Moment.

