    GEN Perna message to the workforce on COVID-19

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Video by Eben Boothby 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    GEN Gus Perna, AMC commanding general, addresses the AMC workforce about the Coronavirus

    (U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 10:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743426
    VIRIN: 200312-A-NF979-818
    Filename: DOD_107732019
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GEN Perna message to the workforce on COVID-19, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    COVID-19

