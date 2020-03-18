Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Last Flight of Hunter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DUGWAY, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Video by Becki Bryant 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    Hunter was one of the first joint tactical unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in service with the US Army. Arriving at Dugway Proving Ground in 1999 to be tested in support of the Warfighter, Hunter would go on to prove its versatility and viability over the next two decades.
    Dugway Visual Information Specialist Gabriel Archer reports on the legacy of Hunter as it took its last flight at DPG.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 09:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 743416
    VIRIN: 200318-O-KK556-166
    PIN: 200318
    Filename: DOD_107731984
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: DUGWAY, UT, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Last Flight of Hunter, by Becki Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hunter
    unmanned aerial systems
    Dugway Proving Ground
    Dugway Proving Ground Public Affairs
    Dugway Proving Ground Visual Information
    DPG Optical Data
    RIAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT