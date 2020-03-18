The Last Flight of Hunter

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hunter was one of the first joint tactical unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in service with the US Army. Arriving at Dugway Proving Ground in 1999 to be tested in support of the Warfighter, Hunter would go on to prove its versatility and viability over the next two decades.

Dugway Visual Information Specialist Gabriel Archer reports on the legacy of Hunter as it took its last flight at DPG.