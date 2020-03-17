B-Roll package of operations at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 17th, 2020.
0:00 SrA Xavier Ross of the 510th Air Maintenance Unit, 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon for flight.
1:40 Col Leslie Hauck, 31st Operations Group commander, prepares for flight.
4:02 F-16 Vipers from the 510th Fighter Squadron take off.
6:03 31st Fighter Wing Personnel direct air traffic from the Air Traffic Control tower.
6:35 Defenders from the 31st Security Forces Squadron prepare for duty.
7:35 HH-60 Pave Hawks from the 56th Rescue Squadron taxi and take off.
8:49 Col Leslie Hauck, 31st Operations Group commander
|03.17.2020
|03.18.2020 09:35
|B-Roll
|743403
|200318-F-JH747-1001
|DOD_107731961
|00:12:17
|IT
|11
|1
|1
|0
This work, Operations at Aviano Air Base, by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
