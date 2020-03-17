Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operations at Aviano Air Base

    ITALY

    03.17.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll package of operations at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 17th, 2020.

    0:00 SrA Xavier Ross of the 510th Air Maintenance Unit, 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon for flight.
    1:40 Col Leslie Hauck, 31st Operations Group commander, prepares for flight.
    4:02 F-16 Vipers from the 510th Fighter Squadron take off.
    6:03 31st Fighter Wing Personnel direct air traffic from the Air Traffic Control tower.
    6:35 Defenders from the 31st Security Forces Squadron prepare for duty.
    7:35 HH-60 Pave Hawks from the 56th Rescue Squadron taxi and take off.
    8:49 Col Leslie Hauck, 31st Operations Group commander

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 09:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743403
    VIRIN: 200318-F-JH747-1001
    Filename: DOD_107731961
    Length: 00:12:17
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operations at Aviano Air Base, by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Aviano AB
    510th Fighter Squadron
    31st Operations Group

