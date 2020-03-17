video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll package of operations at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 17th, 2020.



0:00 SrA Xavier Ross of the 510th Air Maintenance Unit, 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon for flight.

1:40 Col Leslie Hauck, 31st Operations Group commander, prepares for flight.

4:02 F-16 Vipers from the 510th Fighter Squadron take off.

6:03 31st Fighter Wing Personnel direct air traffic from the Air Traffic Control tower.

6:35 Defenders from the 31st Security Forces Squadron prepare for duty.

7:35 HH-60 Pave Hawks from the 56th Rescue Squadron taxi and take off.

8:49 Col Leslie Hauck, 31st Operations Group commander