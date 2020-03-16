America Expeditionary Strike Group-31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team participates in Cobra Gold 20, the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 01:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|743374
|VIRIN:
|200316-N-VE240-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107731623
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|GULF OF THAILAND
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold 20 Wrap Up, by PO1 Rufus Hucks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT