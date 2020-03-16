Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 20 Wrap Up

    GULF OF THAILAND

    03.16.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Rufus Hucks 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    America Expeditionary Strike Group-31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team participates in Cobra Gold 20, the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 01:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743374
    VIRIN: 200316-N-VE240-1001
    Filename: DOD_107731623
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 20 Wrap Up, by PO1 Rufus Hucks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

