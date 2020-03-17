Experts with Defense Threat Reduction Agency speak about roles and responsibilities when dealing with hazardous situations involving chemical and biological agents.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 21:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743365
|VIRIN:
|200317-N-KM734-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107731489
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Biological Rapid Response: Preparing for Surprise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT