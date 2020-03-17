Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biological Rapid Response: Preparing for Surprise

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    Experts with Defense Threat Reduction Agency speak about roles and responsibilities when dealing with hazardous situations involving chemical and biological agents.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 21:08
    Category: PSA
    TAGS

    biological warfare
    chemical warfare
    DTRA

