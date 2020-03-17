Pendleton leadership address coronavirus concerns

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and U.S. Navy Capt. Shelley Perkins, commanding officer of Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, address some concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, March 17, 2020. The health and safety of Camp Pendleton service members and their families is a top priority. For updated information on steps the installation is taking in response to coronavirus, visit pendleton.marines.mil. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dylan Chagnon, Cpl. Stephen Beard and Lance Cpl. Anthony Alvarez)