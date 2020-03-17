Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pendleton leadership address coronavirus concerns

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Anthony Alvarez, Cpl. Stephen Beard and Cpl. Dylan Chagnon

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and U.S. Navy Capt. Shelley Perkins, commanding officer of Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, address some concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, March 17, 2020. The health and safety of Camp Pendleton service members and their families is a top priority. For updated information on steps the installation is taking in response to coronavirus, visit pendleton.marines.mil. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dylan Chagnon, Cpl. Stephen Beard and Lance Cpl. Anthony Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 18:54
    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    Marine Corps Installations West
    MCI-West
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    coronavirus outbreak

