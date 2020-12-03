A group of Soldiers from Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, reads to children at K.R. Hanchey Elementary School in Deridder, Louisiana, as part of their Read Across America celebration on March 12, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 17:15
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|743344
|VIRIN:
|200312-A-DX878-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107731293
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|DERIDDER, LA, US
This work, 3BCT Soldiers read to elementary school students, by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
