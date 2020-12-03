Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3BCT Soldiers read to elementary school students

    DERIDDER, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Video by Sgt. Ashley Morris 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division

    A group of Soldiers from Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, reads to children at K.R. Hanchey Elementary School in Deridder, Louisiana, as part of their Read Across America celebration on March 12, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 17:15
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 743344
    VIRIN: 200312-A-DX878-001
    Filename: DOD_107731293
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: DERIDDER, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3BCT Soldiers read to elementary school students, by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain
    Fort Polk
    3BCT
    Read Across America
    COMREL
    Soldiers
    Infantry

