    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Video by Seaman Erwinjacob Miciano 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO (Mar. 17, 2020) B-roll of the Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) campus during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Edwinjacob Miciano)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 17:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743340
    VIRIN: 200317-N-VI515-1001
    Filename: DOD_107731271
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200317-N-VI515-1001, by SN Erwinjacob Miciano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    public health
    NMCSD
    Navy
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

