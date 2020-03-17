The Defense Intelligence Agency National Center for Medical Intelligence provides analysis on health and medical issues related to foreign militaries and operating environments that delivers decision advantage to support military operations and decisively win wars.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 16:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743327
|VIRIN:
|200317-D-D0446-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107731177
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Center for Medical Intelligence, by MAJ Angel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT