Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Center for Medical Intelligence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Video by Maj. Angel Jackson 

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    The Defense Intelligence Agency National Center for Medical Intelligence provides analysis on health and medical issues related to foreign militaries and operating environments that delivers decision advantage to support military operations and decisively win wars.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743327
    VIRIN: 200317-D-D0446-0001
    Filename: DOD_107731177
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Center for Medical Intelligence, by MAJ Angel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Defense Intelligence Agency
    DIA
    National Center for Medical

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT